Sioux City North shuts down Sioux City West in crosstown showdown

By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The high school volleyball season is just getting started, with more and more teams getting into the swing of things this week.

Siouxland always loves a good cross town showdown as Sioux City North travels to take on Sioux City West.

Coming into this one, West is 3-0 while North has yet to notch a win.

In set one, North sets up Sidney Chamberlain who nails the ball down for the kill and point for North.

North goes in for the kill again but Kellesse Heard is right there for the block to get the point.

It was a battle all the way in set one, West sets up Kiley Elgert who slams it down to add another point for West.

Lots of good rallying going on as West goes in for another spike but Sidney Chamberlain says not today.

North walks away with a sweep tonight 3 sets to 0.

Final scores:

Set one- North 25, West 16.

Set two- North 25, West 23.

Set three- North 25, West 8.

