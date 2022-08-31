Thursday evening storms and some hot days lie ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -As warmer and more humid air started making its way into Siouxland today, we saw storms forming out west, a few of which were becoming rather strong.

A chance of storms will continue through our Wednesday evening with western Siouxland having the best chance of seeing a little hail or some gusty winds with those storms.

Once we get beyond 9 pm or so, most of the rain will likely be fading away and we’ll just be left with some clouds and warmer lows in the low 60s.

Thursday could start off with some clouds, but we’ll then be clearing out into the afternoon on what will be a hot day with highs in the low 90s and we could even see a slight chance of a late day thundershower.

Friday will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s.

But by the afternoon hours Friday, a cold front will be moving into the area and some thunderstorms will become possible along that front.

Those storm chances will move out by early Friday night and that system will cool us off nicely for the weekend with highs on Saturday near 80.

Sunday gets a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s and Labor Day gets pretty warm again as we see highs head into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

