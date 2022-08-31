Warmer afternoon with storm chance to the west

Good afternoon, Siouxland! We are currently seeing temperatures in the 80s and 70s across the...
Good afternoon, Siouxland! We are currently seeing temperatures in the 80s and 70s across the region with a 5 to 15 mile per hour wind from the south with plenty of sunshine.(KTIV)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good afternoon, Siouxland! We are currently seeing temperatures in the 80s and 70s across the region with a 5 to 15 mile per hour wind from the south with plenty of sunshine.

Today, we will see our highs get a bit warmer. We are forecasting temperatures in the low 90s to upper 80s across Siouxland, with sunny skies for the majority of the day and winds from the south-southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Later this afternoon into the early evening hours today, we have a chance to see some severe weather. Parts of Siouxland are under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather, with the main risk being hail and wind, and the possibility of a quick spin up tornado. This threat is west of I-29 in Nebraska. If anything changes with the forecast, we will update you guys.

Tonight, we will see those storms move through the region but dissipate once the sun goes down. It will be partly cloudy overnight and our lows will be in the 60s with wind from the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s with our wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We do have another chance to possibly see some more storms Friday night as a cold front moves through!

I’ll have more details coming up on News 4 at Noon.

