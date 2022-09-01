3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

Authorities are investigating a possible carbon-monoxide leak in the Omaha-metro residence.
Three people are dead and another is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.

Workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District were looking into that possibility.

Neighbors in the area said they had seen MUD trucks in the area for several hours before they found out what happened.

“All day long I’ve been seeing MUD trucks and vans driving down our street very slowly,” one neighbor said. “Just a little bit ago we asked them what was the reason for driving up and down all day and they told us they can’t comment on it. So, it makes me wonder if there was something going on if there was a gas leak in the neighborhood and something happened, so it’s kind of concerning.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: 5 people injured after building collapse in Cherokee County, IA
Shalee Parker
Authorities charge woman connected to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
The accident happened at an intersection near Royal, Iowa.
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident

Latest News

A portion of a report obtained by KTIV News 4 is shown. In the filing, the Denison Police Chief...
Iowa police officer resigns after sexual misconduct allegation
A rendering showing the whole building plan for CNOS Dakota Dunes.
CNOS Expansion Renderings
Jamie Van Voorst sworn in as the Sioux County Sheriff.
Sioux County officials appoint interim sheriff
Mostly sunny afternoon with chance of storms in the forecast
Mostly sunny afternoon with chance of storms in the forecast
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement