Cold front coming as a few storms could develop Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After starting the day with some clouds, sunshine took over again by the afternoon as highs were warm again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Conditions will stay very quiet tonight with clear skies and lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be another hot and humid day that could give us a few clouds and a slight chance of a shower or sprinkles early in the day.

Later in the day, as a cold front moves through, some storms may try to fire up and if they are able to get going some could be quite strong with some hail and gusty winds not out of the question.

Any storms that form will quickly move to the east leaving us with clearing skies heading into the weekend with much cooler highs for Saturday in the upper 70s to around 80.

Sunday will get off to a nice cooler start in the low 50s before warming into the low 80s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The warmth returns on our Labor Day Monday with highs back into the upper 80s with still plenty of sunshine.

Will it then be staying hot next week?

