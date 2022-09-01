Explorers give up three runs in 9th inning in 11-10 loss to Fargo-Moorhead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Expolrers were back out on the diamond Wednesday night hoping to secure game two of their series with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

Strong pitching was huge on Tuesday with Nivaldo Rodriguez notching nine strikeouts. Zach Hedges was the starting pitcher out on the mound for the X’s Wednesday night.

In the bottom of the third, Danry Vasquez smacks one to right field, and he has the RedHawks running all over the place with anything but the ball. That brings home Miguel Sierra and Blake Tiberi is safe at third.

Later on, Trey Martin sends a grounder out to left field and that brings home Tiberi for another X’s score but they still trail 4-2.

Just one batter later, its Gabe Snyder who’s the man of the hour. He sends one flying deep back over the wall and that’s a three run homerun to put the X’s back on top 5-4.

This one was a nail bitter all the way ‘til the end, but the RedHawks get three runs in the 9th inning to take the win 11-10.

In the top of the 9th inning, Danny Amaral got stolen base number 46, setting a franchise single season record.

