Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR to hold informational event on Sept. 8 about Big Spirit Lake
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an informational event on Sept. 8 talking about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans and wildlife populations at the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake.
That area underwent an extensive restoration project over the past couple of years.
DNR officials say the Sept. 8 meeting will serve as a follow-up to that, with some of the work, including some forest restoration, being a work in process.
Restoration of native aquatic vegetation was another key component of the project. Most of that work was wrapped up a year or so ago.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.