MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement

Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A decision has been reached between MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and its nurses.

According to Local 222 Union President Leo Kanne, the new contract agreement was agreed upon Wednesday night.

Kanne says a federal mediator was called in to help negotiate. The new contract includes wage increases for nurses and a focus on a better patient to nurses ratio.

“We are pleased that after several months of working to reach a fair and equitable contract agreement, leaders from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nursing union representatives from UCFW Local 222 have reached an agreement.

“We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary, compassionate care for the patients and families we serve together. We value our nurses and the contributions they make to delivering high-quality compassionate patient care and we greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication our colleagues show every day to our patients, their families and one another.”

Official statement from MercyOne regarding new contract agreement

This is a Developing Story. KTIV will have more on it tonight on News 4 Live at Five and News 4 at Six.

