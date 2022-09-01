Mostly sunny afternoon with a storm chance in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we had mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers. Now we are seeing the clouds start to break apart and move off towards the east. Currently we are seeing 70s and 80s as our temperatures around the region.

Today, we will continue to see those clouds move out of the region, allowing plenty of sunshine for this afternoon as our wind is out of the south southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour. For our temperatures, we will see our highs top off in the low to mid 90s, with some spots still seeing the upper 80s as their highs. We will also see our humidity increase today. With that being said, we will see the heat index values climb into the mid to upper 90s for some spots this afternoon.

Tonight, our overnight lows will be in the 60s again with clear skies as our wind continues out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see our highs climb into the 90s once again, with our feeling like temperatures also climbing into the upper 90s. Some good news is we have a cold front moving through the region that could spark up some showers throughout the afternoon hours with a chance of some thunderstorms in our southeastern counties of Siouxland.

