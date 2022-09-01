No. 8 Northwestern sweeps Morningside to start off GPAC conference play

Northwestern and Morningside shake hands before starting off with set one.
Northwestern and Morningside shake hands before starting off with set one.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside women’s volleyball team started the season with seven games on the road in which they only won one game, but Wednesday night they returned home to start GPAC conference play against a tough 8th ranked Northwestern that’s 4-1 so far.

It was rowdy night at Allee Gymnasium as these two Siouxland teams went head to head.

First play of the game and the Mustangs say show us the ACE. Gillian DePauw shows her strength with a strong serve.

Red Raiders send a tough one over but the Mustangs hang on and set up Emerson Smith who nails down the kill.

The Mustangs get a rally going again but Bekah Horstman has those hands up for the block and the point.

The Red Raiders show no mercy in this game as they set up Jazlin De Haan for the kill.

The Red Raiders brought out the brooms as they walk away with the sweep three sets to none.

Final scores:

Set one: Northwestern 25, Morningside 10

Set two: Northwestern 25, Morningside 13

Set three: Northwestern 25, Morningside 16

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
File photo of ambulance response.
Sheriff: 5 people injured after building collapse in Cherokee County, IA
Shalee Parker
Authorities charge woman connected to armed robbery on Floyd Blvd
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?

Latest News

Mady Soumare breaks out past defenders to kick Briar Cliff's first goal making it 1-0.
Chargers notch a shutout win over the MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers in soccer home opener
Miguel Sierra runs back to the dugout after getting an out for the Explorers.
Explorers take game one against RedHawks as the playoff race continues
Sioux City North gathers for a huddle during a timeout.
Sioux City North shuts down Sioux City West in crosstown showdown
A look at some of the top plays in this week's SportsFource Rewind
SportsFource Rewind returns