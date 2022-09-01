No. 8 Northwestern sweeps Morningside to start off GPAC conference play

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside women’s volleyball team started the season with seven games on the road in which they only won one game, but Wednesday night they returned home to start GPAC conference play against a tough 8th ranked Northwestern that’s 4-1 so far.

It was rowdy night at Allee Gymnasium as these two Siouxland teams went head to head.

First play of the game and the Mustangs say show us the ACE. Gillian DePauw shows her strength with a strong serve.

Red Raiders send a tough one over but the Mustangs hang on and set up Emerson Smith who nails down the kill.

The Mustangs get a rally going again but Bekah Horstman has those hands up for the block and the point.

The Red Raiders show no mercy in this game as they set up Jazlin De Haan for the kill.

The Red Raiders brought out the brooms as they walk away with the sweep three sets to none.

Final scores:

Set one: Northwestern 25, Morningside 10

Set two: Northwestern 25, Morningside 13

Set three: Northwestern 25, Morningside 16

