Ronald McDonald House celebrates expansion project

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland unveiled its newest addition at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

The first floor of the house was completely renovated through the More Room More Love Expansion Project.

A new bedroom and bathroom were added, as well as relocating and remodeling the kitchen, laundry room and office -- to increase accessibility for residents.

The work was funded through local donations, a 2021 grant from the Missouri River Historical Development Group and a grant from the RMHC Global Foundation.

Leaders hope the addition will play a big role in helping families during their times of need.

Think about the number of families that they serve and now they are going to be able to have an additional room that will allow those families or one more family on any given night to have that opportunity to be here and to utilize those services,” said Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. “It will mean a lot to that family each and every night.”

The Ronald McDonald House in Sioux City has been helping families for decades since it first opened in 1994.

