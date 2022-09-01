Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A teenager riding a skateboard was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the accident happened at about 4:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of S. Lewis Blvd.

The initial investigation suggests the teen was riding a skateboard in the middle of the northbound road when they were struck. Police say the driver was unable to avoid an accident due to how dark it was at the time.

The teen was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The names of the teenager and the driver have not been released.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

