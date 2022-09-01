Sioux County officials appoint interim sheriff

Jamie Van Voorst sworn in as the Sioux County Sheriff.
Jamie Van Voorst sworn in as the Sioux County Sheriff.
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - After long-time Sioux County, Iowa Sheriff Dan Altena retired on Aug. 31, officials appointed an interim sheriff the next day.

On Sept. 1 Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst was sworn in as the Sioux County Sheriff.

“I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to carrying on the high-quality law enforcement services the citizens of Sioux County are accustomed to receiving. I am honored and humbled by the outpouring of support of the staff here at the sheriff’s office as well as surrounding law enforcement agencies in our transition together through this change of leadership,” said Sheriff Van Voorst.

According to the website for the sheriff’s office, Van Voorst is a Sioux County native and grew up in Rock valley. He graduated from Western Iowa Tech receiving an associate degree in police science and recently became a graduate of the Professional Leadership Development training. He has nearly 30 years of law enforcement service, serving most recently as a captain prior to the appointment to sheriff.

