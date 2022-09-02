Amber Alert canceled, baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

