Chance of storms tonight with cooler days to follow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day started out on the warmer side and that heat and humidity has picked up as the day has progressed.

A cold front moving through could bring a slight chance of storms early tonight in the southern portions of Siouxland. While chances remain low, it could bring strong winds and potentially damaging hail along with it.

After those storms make their way out to the east, conditions will be quieter and much cooler on Saturday with clearing skies and highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be quiet as well with clear skies and lows dipping down into the low 50s.

Sunday will be another cooler day with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 80s.

Things start to heat back up again on our Labor Day Monday with highs creeping back into mid 80s with sunny skies.

Tuesday will follow in Monday’s footsteps with another sunshine-filled day and highs in the upper 80s.

Can we expect things to continue to heat up next week?

I’ll have your extended forecast coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

