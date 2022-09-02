Chance of storms tonight with cooler days to follow

Future Track of Temperatures
Future Track of Temperatures(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day started out on the warmer side and that heat and humidity has picked up as the day has progressed.

A cold front moving through could bring a slight chance of storms early tonight in the southern portions of Siouxland. While chances remain low, it could bring strong winds and potentially damaging hail along with it.

After those storms make their way out to the east, conditions will be quieter and much cooler on Saturday with clearing skies and highs in the low 80s.

Saturday night will be quiet as well with clear skies and lows dipping down into the low 50s.

Sunday will be another cooler day with plenty of sunshine, highs in the low 80s.

Things start to heat back up again on our Labor Day Monday with highs creeping back into mid 80s with sunny skies.

Tuesday will follow in Monday’s footsteps with another sunshine-filled day and highs in the upper 80s.

Can we expect things to continue to heat up next week?

I’ll have your extended forecast coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement

Latest News

Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of storms later
Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of some storms later
Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently, we are seeing showers moving into the...
Could see some showers and storms today
Future Track
Cold front coming as a few storms could develop Friday
Future Track
Cold front coming as a few storms could develop Friday