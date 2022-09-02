Iowa HHS: First case of West Nile virus of 2022 reported from Buena Vista County

By Nathan Bauman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the first West Nile virus case in Buena Vista County.

According to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, a middle-aged woman from Buena Vista county is the first person to get West Nile virus from Iowa in 2022.

The Iowa HHS say that West Nile virus infections occur through mosquito bites

The Iowa HHS says to take the following steps to reduce the risk of getting exposed to West Nile virus:

  • Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535
  • Read the repellent label and consult a health care provider for any questions
  • Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn
  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors
  • Eliminate standing water around the house.

The HHS says 6 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus but no deaths were reported.

