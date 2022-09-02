Lincoln County, SD authorities arrest motorcyclist after pursuit Wednesday

Authorities arrest a motorcyclist for starting a pursuit in Harrisburg, South Dakota
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - Lincoln County deputies arrested a motorcycle driver after a pursuit in Harrisburg, South Dakota Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop an unidentified 31-year-old man from Harrisburg for speeding. They say the driver sped up and started a chase.

Authorities say the chase went through Harrisburg and then ended in a rural section east of Harrisburg near the intersection of 273rd St. and 480th Ave.

The LCSO charged the motorcyclist with an aggravated eluding felony, reckless driving, speeding over twenty-six plus miles, no motorcycle endorsement, stop sign violations and other traffic related violations.

No more information or information about the motorcyclist’s identity has been released

