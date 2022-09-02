Lincoln County, SD authorities arrest motorcyclist after pursuit Wednesday

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KTIV) - Lincoln County deputies arrested a motorcycle driver after a pursuit in Harrisburg, South Dakota Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop an unidentified 31-year-old man from Harrisburg for speeding. They say the driver sped up and started a chase.

Authorities say the chase went through Harrisburg and then ended in a rural section east of Harrisburg near the intersection of 273rd St. and 480th Ave.

The LCSO charged the motorcyclist with an aggravated eluding felony, reckless driving, speeding over twenty-six plus miles, no motorcycle endorsement, stop sign violations and other traffic related violations.

No more information or information about the motorcyclist’s identity has been released

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.