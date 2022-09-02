Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of some storms later

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently, we are seeing the showers we saw this morning moving out of the region leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Currently, we are seeing our temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and our wind out of the south southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today, we saw showers this morning and we have a slim chance at seeing some more this afternoon. Right now, the models show just some showers and maybe a thundershower or two. With that, eastern Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather this afternoon, but it looks like our chance of any kind of storm is slim for today.

Our highs today will be in the mid 90s but feel like the upper 90s with the wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies. Also, we have a chance at some rain showers and thundershowers later this morning and afternoon.

Tonight, the cold front moves through the region, dropping our lows into the 50s tonight with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

The rest of the weekend looks nice as the cold front moves through Siouxland!

I’ll have all the details for today and this weekend in my complete forecast on News 4 Today!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement

Latest News

Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently, we are seeing showers moving into the...
Could see some showers and storms today
Future Track
Cold front coming as a few storms could develop Friday
Future Track
Cold front coming as a few storms could develop Friday
Happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning we had mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers....
Mostly sunny afternoon with a storm chance in the forecast