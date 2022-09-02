Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of some storms later

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday, Siouxland! Currently, we are seeing the showers we saw this morning moving out of the region leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Currently, we are seeing our temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and our wind out of the south southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today, we saw showers this morning and we have a slim chance at seeing some more this afternoon. Right now, the models show just some showers and maybe a thundershower or two. With that, eastern Siouxland is under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather this afternoon, but it looks like our chance of any kind of storm is slim for today.

Our highs today will be in the mid 90s but feel like the upper 90s with the wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies. Also, we have a chance at some rain showers and thundershowers later this morning and afternoon.

Tonight, the cold front moves through the region, dropping our lows into the 50s tonight with winds out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour with clear skies.

The rest of the weekend looks nice as the cold front moves through Siouxland!

