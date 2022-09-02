Musketeers introduce new GM at 1st practice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a Clark Cup Championship last season the Sioux City musketeers are geared up and ready to go this season as they opened up their first practice at the IBP Ice Center.

The Musketeers return 10 of 25 players from last seasons roster to help defend the Clark Cup. Those players as well as many others are in a battle for the final 25 positions on this seasons squad. Coming off the shortest offseason in the USHL players and coaches were still eager to get on the ice,

Last season does instill confidence in the Muskies, as they now know how hard they have to work for an opportunity at the Clark Cup. But, as far as worrying about the pressure to repeat, last season is in the rear view mirror.

“The truth is in this league you’re really rebuilding a team every year,” said Musketeers head coach Jason Kersner. “We have 25 guys and 10 are returning so we have more new guys than guys back, and that’s not just Sioux City, that’s every team in this league. So, you really got to start all over again, for me it’s not about what we did last year and what we’re doing this year that’s really not a factor it’s day one.”

The Muskies also introduced their new general manager Troy Ward. Ward, is familiar with the USHL as he spent time in Dubuque and in Madison. Most recently he was a scout for the Vancouver Canucks, and don’t worry Muskies fans Ward believes if it isn’t broke why fix it.

“We’re going to work within the framework that has been laid out here. The Framework laid out by Andy and Luke has given us success here,” said Musketeers general manager Troy Ward. “so we don’t want to deviate a lot from that, I think myself, and Jason are going to add our little twists to the way we see things and the way things get done, but it won’t be to significantly different no.”

The Muskies play host to the western conference shootout, September 8th through the 10th they play Omaha in a preseason game on the 9th at 7pm at the Tyson Events Center.

