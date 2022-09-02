Nebraska Officials: Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile virus in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska health officials confirm a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus in Madison County.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health, mosquitoes collected from a trap on August 23 tested positive for West Nile virus.

The ELVPHD say that West Nile virus infections occur through mosquito bites

The ELVPHD says to take the following steps to reduce the risk of getting exposed to West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535



Read the repellent label and consult a health care provider for any questions



Avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn



Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors



Eliminate standing water around the house.



