Northeast Nebraska lakes under health alert

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Four lakes in Nebraska are under health alerts due to harmful algae.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, four lakes were found to have Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB).

Two of the lakes are located in the Siouxland area: Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and the Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. The other lakes in this alert are Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy label HAB as certain strains of cyanobacteria that produce toxins. They also say HAB often appear to have a blue-green color but they can also be green, brown, or red.

The NDEE says HAB symptoms can include:

Rashes

Blisters

Ulcers

Headaches

Nausea

Muscular and abdominal pain

Diarrhea and vomiting

More severe cases can cause seizures, liver failure, respiratory failure, or in very rare cases death.

The NDEE says to avoid water containing visible algae. They also say if anyone comes in contact with algae to rinse yourself off with fresh water as soon as possible.

