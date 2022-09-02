NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

CARROLL, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska authorities say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing Samantha Frederickson, of Sioux City, who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. NSP says one of their troopers located the pursuit and successfully deployed stop sticks on the pickup.

The pursuit eventually left Cedar County and entered Wayne County. At one point the pickup drove into a cornfield southwest of Carroll. Authorities did not continue the pursuit into the field. When the pickup tried to leave the field, authorities say it struck a tree and came to a stop.

The NSP says Fredericksen tried to flee on foot but was found after a short search. She was taken to the Cedar County Jail without further incident. Charges are pending.

Information has not been released on why Frederickson was in custody before the pursuit.

