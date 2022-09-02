NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska authorities say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing Samantha Frederickson, of Sioux City, who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. NSP says one of their troopers located the pursuit and successfully deployed stop sticks on the pickup.

The pursuit eventually left Cedar County and entered Wayne County. At one point the pickup drove into a cornfield southwest of Carroll. Authorities did not continue the pursuit into the field. When the pickup tried to leave the field, authorities say it struck a tree and came to a stop.

The NSP says Fredericksen tried to flee on foot but was found after a short search. She was taken to the Cedar County Jail without further incident. Charges are pending.

Information has not been released on why Frederickson was in custody before the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement

Latest News

Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of storms later
Mostly sunny in Siouxland and a slim chance of storms later
Two of the lakes affected by Harmful Algal Bloom are in Pierce and Stanton Counties
Northeast Nebraska lakes under health alert
Authorities arrest a motorcyclist for starting a pursuit in Harrisburg, South Dakota
Lincoln County, SD authorities arrest motorcyclist after pursuit Wednesday
Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden enjoys the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan....
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden’s increased profile latest signs of potential future statewide office bid