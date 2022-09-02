Post 60 Market, the first grocery store in Emerson, NE for years, opens their doors

EMERSON, Neb. (KTIV) - For the first time in years, the small village of Emerson, Nebraska has its own grocery store.

Supper time is quickly approaching and you’re preparing food for the family. You then realize you’re missing a key ingredient.

For most Americans that’s not a big deal, easily solved by a quick trip to the local grocery store. The problem for Emerson, Nebraska residents has been the absence of a local grocery store.

That problem no longer exists as community members can now stop by Post 60, the new co-op grocery store that used to be the American Legion Post in town.

“They don’t have to drive all the way up to Sioux City, I mean a lot of them don’t like to drive anymore, I don’t like driving. Driving 35 minutes to go up there and then wait in line at the Grocery Store. I mean they’re all great grocery stores up there, but it’s just that you get more people, and you’re in the store a lot longer waiting in line. Here you don’t have to do that, you can run in, grab what you want and go back home. If you forgot something you’re 30 seconds to 5 minutes away, you’re back up here again,” said Post 60 Market General Manager Brian Horak.

The co-op is locally owned by residents who purchased shares. There are 2 types of shares avaliable, a common share is $500 and a preferred share is $1,000

“The common shares is based on how much business you do with the cooperative, or with grocery store. So the more you do the more you’ll get back in return, the preferred is based on if we make money then we pay a percentage back on it,” says Grocery Co-op Board President Mark Graf.

The goal of the store is to be community owned and community beneficial. In fact the store manager said that without Emerson residents the store wouldn’t have opened.

“Every time I get an opportunity, I want everybody who helped out in this store to know how grateful we are. It does not happen without people in this town, and it’s showing,” said Horak.

The store fills a community need, while allowing the American Legion to still utilize the building to conduct their business.

