Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said in a news conference they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

“Today there was a tragic shooting outside Mervo during regular dismissal,” said Baltimore City Public Schools on Twitter. “One of our students was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts are with the family & Mervo community. We will have counselors at the school next week for students & staff.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
Three teenagers in Florida are facing felony charges after they reportedly broke into and...
Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Exterior of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and nurses reach new contract agreement

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in...
Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool
The inside of the new Gifted Boutique.
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s opens Gifted Boutique on Nebraska St.
FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo