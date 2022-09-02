UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s opens Gifted Boutique on Nebraska St.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There’s a new store in downtown Sioux City where visitors can buy gifts and accessories, and support one of our local hospitals.

The Gifted Boutique, at 422 Pierce Street, opens Tuesday, Sept. 6.

It’s run by Mary O’Brien, the Manager of Volunteer Services, Special Events and the gift shop at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, visitors were no longer allowed to enter the hospital. That situation created challenges at the gift shop since many of the customers were hospital visitors, and given the shop’s function, it created problems for the hospital too.

“The gift shop is actually a fundraiser for the hospital auxiliaries,” said O’Brien. “So all the proceeds go back to the hospital for special projects and college scholarships, so it’s a pretty worthy cause.”

But everything changed when a frequent gift shop visitor offered O’Brien a space to use on Nebraska Street, creating the Gifted Boutique.

The store features women’s clothing and accessories, infant and toddler clothing, stuffed animals, and much more.

Like the original gift shop, all proceeds go back to the hospital.

The boutique also includes a thrift area in the back half of the store.

“We’re actually taking donations for the thrift shop,” said O’Brien. “We are focusing on wedding gowns and special occasion gowns, but we’ll take anything. Apparel, home dec, medical equipment, anything.”

Donations aren’t the only thing the Gifted Boutique is accepting. Volunteers are needed to help run the store.

The store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

