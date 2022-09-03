Annual ArtSplash Festival brings a splash of creativity and color to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Artists from across the country are in Sioux City this weekend to showcase their art and celebrate the beauty of art with others at the 28th annual ArtSplash Festival.

More than 65 artists are downtown at the Sioux City Art Center this weekend selling their art, and sharing the excitement of art with others. There is something for the entire family to enjoy like children’s activities, live music and entertainment, local food, and collaborations with local artists.

Members from the Sioux City Art Center have also been going around to award some art vendors with an Award of Excellence.

Many of the artists on-site say they enjoy having the opportunity to gather with other talented artists.

“It’s great to talk to them and see what their processes are and hang out with them and actually like be included in with them. I really feel privileged,” said Mike Jones, Artist from Sioux City.

Art Splash will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sioux City Art Center. More information can be found here.

