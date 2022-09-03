Clear and calm start to the weekend in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a picture perfect start to our weekend across the KTIV viewing area. This afternoon highs rose to the low to mid 80s for many of us under mostly sunny skies. This afternoon we have seen a light northeastern wind between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, the calm conditions stick with us with overnight lows near 50 degrees and a northeastern wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour. A great night to crack open your windows and let some cool, fresh air in.

Sunday will be much like today with highs back into the mid 80s by the afternoon. Sunday morning however could bring us patchy fog, so be aware of that if you have any travel plans in the morning tomorrow. Otherwise we are looking at sunny conditions throughout the day Sunday with light winds from the northeast still between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow night will be another quiet night. Clearing skies are expected overhead with lows in the mid 50s.

A bit of a warm up is on the way as the work week approaches with forecasted highs back into the 90s.

For a complete look at our 10 day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.