First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years

NEAR LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A church just outside of Le Mars, Iowa that has been gathering together for 150 years is saying its final goodbye.

First Plymouth Presbyterian Church has become a home and a community to many people in Plymouth County. They’ve been gathering for 150 years, but on Saturday they gathered for one last time before saying goodbye.

First Plymouth Presbyterian Church was first organized in 1872. Since the early days, the congregation has gathered in three different buildings. Their current church building has a deep history as it was built back in 1968.

“Starting in 1951 when I started here, the church was the center of the people’s social activities. Most of our friends have gone to this church, and other than school, it was kind of our main meeting place,” said Ronald Wendt, Church Session Member.

Saturday was a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the church. It was a time to reflect back on many memories.

“He was in the army. And we came home and he brought me to church, which was up on the corner at that time, a little brick church. And that was in 1952. And that’s how long that I’ve been here,” said Phyllis Collmann, church member.

“If anybody in the church or in the neighborhood had a problem, misfortune or something, they’d go and help out and do whatever needs to be done. That was one of their missions,” Connie Toben, church member.

It was a time to celebrate the memories and community, but also a time to say goodbye as members gathered for one last service in the building. The church was down to nine active members, which they felt was getting too small to function.

Though doors might be closed, the love and memories will stay with the community forever.

“My brothers would come out and mow and I’d swing on a tire swing that was out there for the longest time. And I just have a lot of memories with my family here, but also like, my extended parents, the members of the church,” said Amelia Knuth.

Right now, the church is deciding what the building will be used for in the future. The church building could be torn down, or could be repurposed into something new.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.