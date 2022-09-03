Rollover car accident slows traffic on Sunnybrook Drive

Two cars collide on Sunnybrook Drive, with one car rolling over as a result.
Two cars collide on Sunnybrook Drive, with one car rolling over as a result.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic was slowed down on Sunnybrook Drive Saturday afternoon after a roll over car accident occurred just after 3 p.m.

One car was pulling out from a parking lot onto Sunnybrook Drive and did not see an oncoming car.

The two cars collided, which caused the oncoming car to roll over.

No one was injured, and traffic has returned to normal.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
East running back Brecken Schossow powers through defenders to reach the end zone.
SportsFource Extra Week Two
A portion of a report obtained by KTIV News 4 is shown. In the filing, the Denison Police Chief...
Iowa police officer resigns after sexual misconduct allegation

Latest News

Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus Saturday Forecast
Storm Team 4's Hailey Barrus Saturday Forecast
Annual ArtSplash Festival brings a splash of creativity and color to Sioux City
A sign outside of First Plymouth Presbyterian Church reminds members of the last call to gather...
First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years
First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years