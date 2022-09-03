Rollover car accident slows traffic on Sunnybrook Drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic was slowed down on Sunnybrook Drive Saturday afternoon after a roll over car accident occurred just after 3 p.m.

One car was pulling out from a parking lot onto Sunnybrook Drive and did not see an oncoming car.

The two cars collided, which caused the oncoming car to roll over.

No one was injured, and traffic has returned to normal.

