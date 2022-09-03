SportsFource Extra Week Two

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Week two of Sports Fource Extra brings some of the best games around Siouxland including some right here in the Metro.

Week two was loaded with ranked matchups, inner city rivalries, and more from all three Siouxland states.

Final scores from Week Two:

Osmond 22 Elgin/Pope John 46 F

Southeast Valley 28 Emmetsburg 14 F

West Lyon 43 Estherville-LC 14 F

Northwood-Kensett 0 Harris-Lake Park 49 F

Aquinas Catholic 3 Hartington CC 33 F

Bishop Heelan 0 Le Mars 28 F

Woodbury Central 41 Logan-Magnolia 6 F

Creighton 42 Niobrara-Verdigre 6 F

Bellevue East 0 Norfolk 42 F

North Butler North Union 7:00

Schuyler 0 O’Neill 43 F

Storm Lake 0 OABCIG 42 F

Clarkson-Leigh 66 Pender 36 F

Remsen St. Marys 60 River Valley 6 F

SC North 2 SC East 28 F

South O’Brien 0 Sheldon 17 F

MOC-FV 34 Unity Christian 7 F

Bancroft Rosalie 14 Wakefield 48 F

West Sioux 63 Sioux Center 14 F

BH/RV 20 Western Christian 27 F

Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 Wisner-Pilger 16 F

Humphrey St. Francis 26 Wynot 42 F

Dakota Valley 47, Chamberlain 8

