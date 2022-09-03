Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
File photo of an ambulance response.
Sioux City Police investigating vehicle vs skateboarder accident
East running back Brecken Schossow powers through defenders to reach the end zone.
SportsFource Extra Week Two
A portion of a report obtained by KTIV News 4 is shown. In the filing, the Denison Police Chief...
Iowa police officer resigns after sexual misconduct allegation

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
California wildfire destroys 100 homes, other buildings
Someone charges their electric car in this photo from Aug. 29, 2017.
17 states weigh adopting California’s electric car mandate
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Authorities: Pilot of stolen plane that circled Mississippi city in police custody
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA’s 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Gorbachev buried in Moscow; Putin absent from funeral