Avian bird flu makes early return to Midwest

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minneapolis, Minnesota (AP) The Avian bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months.

Officials say the highly pathogenic disease was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota’s Meeker County.

Tests confirmed the disease Tuesday evening. Officials also report that a small hobby flock of chickens, ducks and geese in Elkhart County, northern Indiana, tested presumptively positive Tuesday.

They were the first detections of avian influenza in the Midwest since an infection in Indiana in June. However, there have been several in western states in July and August, plus a few in some eastern states.

Millions of chickens and turkeys in Nebraska and Iowa were euthanized this past year after the bird flu was discovered on several poultry farms, causing higher prices at the store and hurting farm operations.

