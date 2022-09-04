Dixon County authorities arrest one after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday
ALLEN, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities arrest adult male after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday night.
According to the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Andrew Chase was accused of driving past and shooting at a female and her child.
Investigators confirmed that a bullet hole was found in the side of a residence.
Chase is currently charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.
Nobody was injured in the shooting. The DCSO has not revealed anymore information.
