Dordt finishes strong in week 1 matchup against Briar Cliff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - CFB
UNI 17 Air Force 48 F
Cincinnati 24 Arkansas 31 F
South Dakota State 3 Iowa 7 F
Southeast Missouri State 10 Iowa State 42 F
South Dakota 0 Kansas State 34 F
North Dakota 17 Nebraska 38 F
Drake 14 North Dakota State 56 F
Morningside 30 Northwestern 29 F
Dordt 35 Briar Cliff 13 F
MLB
Miami 1 Atlanta 2 F
Oakland 1 Baltimore 8 F
Texas 3 Boston 5 F
Minnesota 0 Chicago WSox 13 F
Seattle 4 Cleveland 0 F
Kansas City 12 Detroit 2 F
San Diego 1 LOS 12 F
Washington 7 NY Mets 1 F
Toronto 4 Pittsburgh 1 F
Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 5 F
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 8 F
NY Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 2 F
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.