Heat wave on the way for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have stayed warm and dry over the weekend here in Siouxland. This morning some areas of fog could be found in eastern Siouxland, otherwise we have welcomed mostly sunny skies throughout the day today and seasonal temperatures in the low 80s. The winds have picked up from the east southeast this afternoon between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, will be another cool and calm night. Overnight lows will reach the mid 50s with some areas of patchy fog possible after 4 AM leading into Monday morning.

Monday morning fog will be possible again, but the skies will clear quickly as the afternoon approaches. Monday will feel a lot like this weekend with highs near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies and a light southeastern wind.

We start to heat up later in the work week however. Tuesday highs will be nearing 90 degrees and Wednesday and Thursday are both looking to get into the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Relief is in sight though. By next weekend highs look to fall back to the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

