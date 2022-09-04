Top ranked Mustangs survive tough opening matchup against Northwestern

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When Morningside and Northwestern get together you just know it is going to be a battle. This season’s week one matchup was no different.

The Red raiders started the scoring in the first quarter when Blake Fryar hit Michael Storey up the sideline for the score to make it 7-0. Joe Dolincheck and the Mustangs would respond when the senior QB would connect with Zach Norton for a long touchdown to tie the game up.

Later in the first, Northwestern would put a 13 play drive together, capped off by a Logan Meyer two yard rumble into the end zone. It wouldn’t take long for Morningside to respond to that either as Dolincheck found Michael Payne for a 44 yard score.

Northwestern would threaten later in the half, but a missed field goal in the closing seconds of the half took us into the break tied up at 14.

Then in the 3rd quarter Noah Van’t Hof would intercept a pass but be brought down at Northwestern’s 2 yard line. Then a few plays later Isaac Pingel busted into the backfield and sacked Blake Fryar for a safety to give the Mustangs a 16-14 lead.

On the ensuing possession Dolincheck found Caleb Schweigart who made a spectacular catch in the end zone and it was 23-14. The Red Raiders answered yet again driving downfield, before Jalyn Gramstad powered his way into the end zone to make it 23-21.

Morningside’s final score came courtesy of a 12 play drive, which ended when Ryan Cole took the ball across the line from five yards out in the 4th. Northwestern would tack on another touchdown when Fryar connected with Blake Anderson, but it would be too little too late as Morningside won this game 30-29.

