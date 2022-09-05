Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KCRG) - Pit bull owners in Keystone were given just days over the holiday weekend to remove their dogs or risk fines and having their pets taken.

A handful of families received written notices on Friday from the City of Keystone that their pet dog violated the city’s ban on pit bulls and similar breeds. The notice gives families three days, going into the Labor Day weekend, to remove the dog or “the City of Keystone will take such steps necessary to remove said animal.”

Owners have two days to appeal to the Keystone city council. However, Keystone city offices are closed for a three-day weekend because of the Labor Day holiday and it’s not clear if the time allotted in the notice includes weekends and holidays. KCRG was unable to reach anyone at Keystone city hall because of the holiday.

A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the dangerous animal ordinance. (Burst)

It’s the latest move in a saga that started in July over a breed ban in Keystone and Benton County that drew the ire of pet owners and the Humane Society. The Benton County Sheriff says it started with an attack on a young girl in Keystone by a stray pit bull that was later euthanized. That prompted informal warnings to people owning pit bulls or pit bull mix breeds that their dogs violated the city ordinance banning those breeds.

After those informal warnings, pet owners and Humane Society leaders met with the city council to protest against the breed-specific bans.

