Labor Day celebration in Newcastle included a parade, car show, and more

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV) - Labor Day festivities have been in full swing across Siouxland.

In Newcastle, Nebraska, the holiday began at 11 a.m. with a parade.

After, the community was invited to the local park, where there were food vendors and games.

Families also were encouraged to go to the 9th Annual Newcastle Car Show.

The hosts of the show are grateful for the people who supported the event on Labor Day.

“We absolutely love the community, and we appreciate all the people from outside of our community that are bringing their cars down. We have some that have come quite aways for the car show, and they come every year, so we really really appreciate that,” said Kevin Whelchel, a host of the Newcastle Car Show.

About 70 people were registered for this year’s car show, and excitement is building for next year’s event.

