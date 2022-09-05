Labor Day celebration in Newcastle included a parade, car show, and more

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, Neb. (KTIV) - Labor Day festivities have been in full swing across Siouxland.

In Newcastle, Nebraska, the holiday began at 11 a.m. with a parade.

After, the community was invited to the local park, where there were food vendors and games.

Families also were encouraged to go to the 9th Annual Newcastle Car Show.

The hosts of the show are grateful for the people who supported the event on Labor Day.

“We absolutely love the community, and we appreciate all the people from outside of our community that are bringing their cars down. We have some that have come quite aways for the car show, and they come every year, so we really really appreciate that,” said Kevin Whelchel, a host of the Newcastle Car Show.

About 70 people were registered for this year’s car show, and excitement is building for next year’s event.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Andrew Chase is accused of driving by a woman and her child and shooting at them
Dixon County authorities arrest one after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A notice sent to a Keystone pet owner ordering the removal of the dog for violating the...
Keystone pit bull owners given days to remove dogs over holiday weekend
A sign outside of First Plymouth Presbyterian Church reminds members of the last call to gather...
First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years

Latest News

Western Iowa Labor Federation hosts Labor Day Picnic
Western Iowa Labor Foundation hosts picnic that bring in officials running for office
Western Iowa Labor Federation hosts picnic that featured candidates running for office
Newcastle, NE Labor Day celebration
Newcastle, NE Labor Day celebration
A mostly sunny Labor Day
A mostly sunny Labor Day