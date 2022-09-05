Mike Rounds among the 25 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., listens to testimony during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Washington, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Rounds said he stands by his statement that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election after Trump called his fellow Republican a "jerk" for saying so.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia in an attempt to end the war against Ukraine, and Russia responded with multiple sanctions against select Americans.

According to the Associated Press, the list of Americans banned from ever entering Russia includes actors, business leaders, academics, and government officials and politicians, including Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota.

President Joe Biden, among other lawmakers and business leaders, was banned in a previous round of sanctions.

