Patchy fog to start off Labor Day

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning, Siouxland, and happy Labor Day! Currently, we are seeing some patchy fog across the region with our current temperatures in the 50s and low 60s with mostly clear skies as our wind is out of the south-southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

For today, we will see our highs top off in the mid 80s with some spots maybe reaching into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and our wind still out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. This Labor Day is going to be nice, sunny and a bit warmer, so be sure to wear sunscreen if you are out in the sun!

Tonight, our lows will be in the 60s with our wind still from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. We could see a scattered cloud pass through overnight, but for the most part, we will be clear.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and sunny until we get to Friday, when some models are showing a chance of some evening showers or overnight showers as a cold front approaches.

I’ll have the latest on News 4 Today in my complete forecast!

