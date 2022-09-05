Siouxland Business Spotlight: Southern Archery & Guns

By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke to Kurt Nielson with Southern Archery & Guns about the gun and ammunition inventory they have available for hunting season. If you would like to learn more about Southern Archery & Guns you can call them at (712)-262-7213 or visit their Facebook page at Southern Archery & Guns - Spencer.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Andrew Chase is accused of driving by a woman and her child and shooting at them
Dixon County authorities arrest one after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday
File photo of ambulance response.
SCPD: 2-year-old dies after incident involving above-ground pool
East running back Brecken Schossow powers through defenders to reach the end zone.
SportsFource Extra Week Two
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Storm Lake United
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Drilling Pharmacy
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Thrasher Foundation Repair
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Her Health Women’s Center