Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Andrew Chase is accused of driving by a woman and her child and shooting at them
Dixon County authorities arrest one after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A sign outside of First Plymouth Presbyterian Church reminds members of the last call to gather...
First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles