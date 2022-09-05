Summer heat makes a late-season comeback

Temperatures are heating up as we make our way into the week!
Temperatures are heating up as we make our way into the week!
By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Labor Day Siouxland! We’re getting a real treat of a day on this holiday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the warm and comfortable mid-80s range. There is also a breeze coming in from the south-southeast at around 10 mph.

The partly cloudy skies will continue into a calm Monday night, with lows settling down into the low 60s across the viewing area. We will continue to see the 10 mph south-southeasterly wind throughout the night as well.

Things will really heat up on Tuesday, with a mostly sunny day with highs expected to be in the low 90s in many parts of Siouxland. It will also be a fairly breezy day, with a 10-15 mph southerly wind and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

This will lead into another calm night on Tuesday, with clear skies and lows in the low 60s. The breeze also will have calmed down into a light 5 mph wind from the southeast.

The late-summer heat will return on Wednesday, with a hot and sunny day and highs in the low 90s. The wind will be coming in from the south-southeast at around 5-10 mph as well.

Wednesday night will be clear and warm for the time of year, with lows only expected to reach the mid 60s across much of Siouxland. We will also continue to see the 5-10 mph south-southeasterly wind throughout the night.

Thursday we’ll see the hottest day of the week, with a sunny and breezy day with highs in the mid-90s. Things will cool down after that back into the low 80s and high 70s, with the potential for some scattered rainfall this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

