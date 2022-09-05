This man is taking technology into his own hands – literally

A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home. (Source: WXYZ, BRANDON DALALY, CNN)
By Faraz Javed
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) – A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.

In the near future, he’ll use them to replace his wallet.

“It’s not just a Tesla key, you are able to have it be a secure crypto storage wallet,” Brandon Dalaly said. “I can at some point in the future do credit card transactions of it at some point in time.”

The 41-year-old has a microchip about the size of a small paper clip implanted sub-dermally in his right hand.

A piercer implanted the chip for $100, which, according to Dalaly, doesn’t impact his day-to-day activities and most people don’t even notice it.

This wasn’t Dalaly’s first implant. He has one in each hand. One starts his car, while the other opens the door to his home and can pull up his medical records when needed.

His goal is to lead a life without having to carry keys and a wallet.

“This is something I’m doing for me. It doesn’t affect anybody else,” Dalaly said. “I’m not saying this technology is for everybody. I’m saying in the future, you might start to see more of these things. It could possibly save someone’s life.”

Dalaly is planning a third implant to monitor his vitals, like his body temperature.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old Andrew Chase is accused of driving by a woman and her child and shooting at them
Dixon County authorities arrest one after drive-by shooting in Allen, Nebraska Saturday
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
File Graphic
NSP: Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska
A sign outside of First Plymouth Presbyterian Church reminds members of the last call to gather...
First Plymouth Presbyterian Church closes doors after 150 years
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’

Latest News

Understanding your credit score can be a challenge, and when people have questions, they often...
Common credit questions people search on Google
A man in Michigan is using implanted chips in his hand to start his car and unlock his home.
Man uses implants to unlock home, start car
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall