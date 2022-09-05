Western Iowa Labor Federation hosts picnic that featured candidates running for office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Labor Day has been celebrated across America since 1894.

The day places a focus on the workforce and the contributions they have made to society.

For the first time in two years, the Western Iowa Labor Federation was able to host the annual Labor Day Picnic.

Riverside Park was the place for the community to enjoy the holiday with free burgers, hot dogs, and chips.

Along with food and raffles, there were games and activities for the children.

The goal of the event is to bring like-minded people together to help the workforce.

“We want to make sure we try to bring up the standard of living and the working conditions for everybody, not just the union members, we want to bring it up for everybody. Because we feel the right that everyone should be able to have a decent wage, be able to support a family, and have good healthcare,” said Craig Levine, Northwest Iowa Building Trades President.

Throughout the event, some of the candidates running for office in November stopped by.

They were all thrilled to be meeting and greeting people at the event.

“COVID dealt us a number over these last two years, over two years now. I think what we have found more times than not is that we need each other. Whether it’s times like this when we’re convening and celebrating each other, or it’s times when we’re trying to resolve conflict and resolve the challenges that exist in our community,” said Deidre DeJear, Iowa Democratic Governor candiate.

DeJear believes progress is being made within the labor force, and she hopes that momentum will continue going forward.

