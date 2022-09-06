Another nice & warm day across Siouxland

By Jacob Howard
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday Siouxland! Currently we are sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region with a nice light wind from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour with mostly clear skies. Some spots in eastern Siouxland are seeing some patchy dense fog this morning, but nothing like we saw yesterday.

We will quickly start to warm up today with a wide range of highs forecasted today across the region. Over in eastern Siouxland we will see highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s, central Siouxland will see highs top off in the low 90s while western Siouxland will see the warmest highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s! We will all see sunny skies and a wind from the south southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour and gust up to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight all parts of Siouxland will see lows in the 60s with the wind from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour and clear skies.

The next two days will be warmer with the warmest and hottest will be this Thursday where we could see highs in the mid to upper 90s with feel like temperatures into the upper 90s even triple digits across the region.

We do have a cold front moving through the region this Friday and Saturday that will bring us a rain chance and cooler weather.

I’ll have the latest on News 4 Today in my complete forecast!

