First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

