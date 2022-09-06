Hot and humid days ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had a bit of a foggy start to the morning in eastern Siouxland, but things have cleared off nicely throughout the day leaving us with lots of sunshine.

Skies will stay mostly clear overnight tonight and it will be a bit humid with lows in the low 60s.

The humidity will pick up throughout the day tomorrow as we climb to highs in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

We’ll see another hot day Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. It will be a bit on the breezy side with winds blowing out of the south between 15-20 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

Thursday night will be on the warmer side as well with lows in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.

We will start to cool things down on Friday with highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday night we’ll have some overnight showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Our lows will sit comfortably in the mid 50s.

We’ll start our weekend with some morning showers on Saturday and much cooler highs in the upper 60s.

Can we expect more rain later on in the forecast?

I’ll have the details coming up tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.