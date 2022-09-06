Man arrested in Royal, IA after hours-long standoff

Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
Timothy Steinbeck was arrested last week in Royal, Iowa.
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - An hours-long standoff Friday afternoon in a northwest Iowa town ended with one man being arrested.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 2 deputies were sent to a residence in Royal, Iowa to arrest a man wanted by federal law enforcement for a narcotics violation.

When deputies got to the residence in the 300-block of Meadow Street the man they were looking for, 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck, barricaded himself inside the house. The Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team was called in to assist and a standoff began.

Authorities say after several attempts to talk to Steinbeck, they deployed gas into the residence. At about 10:45 p.m. Steinbeck exited the house and was taken into custody.

Steinbeck was first taken to a local hospital for treatment, before being taken to the Clay County Jail. On Sept. 6 he was released to the U.S. Marshalls Service.

