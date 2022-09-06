Nebraska deputy becomes officer in school she graduated from after Uvalde shootings

HOMER, Neb. (KTIV) - Over the summer, Homer Community School District officials discussed how best to protect their one school building. This discussion arose after recent school shootings across the nation, like Uvalde.

They considered various options, including arming staff. But solutions were easy to come by as local law enforcement, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office in this, had issues of its own. In the end, they came back to one central idea: Increase school resource officers from two days a week to five. That’s full-time coverage for a district of just over 400 students.

“They’re really good at getting here quick, BUT somebody here in the building, if something should happen. That’s probably the biggest difference,” said Gregg Cruickshank, the Homer Community School District superintendent.

And get this, one of the school resource officers actually went to school right here in the very same building where she’s now patrolling. She used to be a school resource officer two days a week, and she left to become a sergeant, but now she’s back and ready to make a difference.

“I am actually from Homer. I’m sixth generation from Homer and I went to school here as well. Not only do I know a lot of the kids I know a lot of their parents or grandparents. It’s just a great community,” said Sgt. Penny Epting.

Epting, alongside Deputy Brian Fernau, is charged with protecting the school district. One of the deputies is always on duty at the school unless they’re pulled away on an emergency call.

“Well, I think it’s important for, you know, just makes people feel safe with the Texas thing. And that kind of spread a lot of fear over a lot of people. And Homer, of course, was one of them and our sheriff was able to make this happen to the school upon their request,” said Fernau.

